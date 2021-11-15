Warwick's Lights of Love will shine again this year to remember loved ones that have been lost

The popular Lights of Love will be put on the Christmas tree in Warwick's Market Square again this year to remember loved ones that have been lost.

The campaign organised by Warwick Rotary Club, in association with the town council, raises money for the Mayor's charities and Myton Hospices and last year raised £2,000.

If you would like to place a card on the tree, you can find a leaflet in shops around town, or fill in the coupon attached. This can be returned to Warwick Visitor Centre in Castle Street, Warwick Post Office, Torreys or Claridges.

The Rotary Club of Warwick said: "This year when so many of us have lost loved ones to Covid, it is comforting to know that they have not been forgotten."

The campaign starts with the lighting of the tree at the Victorian evening on November 25 and there will be a carol service of dedication on December 12, accompanied by the community band.

Cards will stay on the tree until the New Year.