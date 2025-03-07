Warwick’s Lord Leycester reopens for 2025 season - with record visitor numbers for its first weekend

Warwick’s iconic Lord Leycester has now reopened for the 2025 season and welcomed a record number of visitors during its first weekend back open.

The medieval attraction opened its doors last weekend after its winter maintenance period, with the site seeing 30 per cent more visitors than the same time last year.

The collection of Grade I listed buildings, built in the late 1300s, remains an historic home for veterans to this day, with its Brethren welcoming people and carrying out dedicated tours of the site.

The Lord Leycester in Warwick reopened its doors for the 2025 season last weekend. Photo shows visitors at the Lord Leycester. Photo by Cutler Visual

In recent years the site underwent a £5million transformation funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, thanks to National Lottery players and in partnership with other national and local community donors.

While its gift shop and cafe remained open during the winter closure, the Lord Leycester is now fully open to visitors, with tours and events.

Emily Thorpe, commercial and operations manager at the Lord Leycester, said: “We’ve had a wonderful first weekend back fully open and it was great to see so many people walk through our doors – with numbers up over 30 per cent on this time last year.

"The Lord Leycester is a jewel in the Midlands’ crown when it comes to history and heritage, and we’ve always got plenty going on to make sure it’s an interesting and fun place for people of all ages.

"We look forward to welcoming even more people this year for what really is a unique site right here in Warwick.”

General admission tickets for the site gives visitors the opportunity to return for free within a year of purchase. Families can also enjoy free tours on Saturdays at 2pm with a general admission ticket.

The Brethren also lead tours, with the additional £4 charge going towards ensuring the future of the site, which has housed veterans for more than 450 years.

Upcoming events at the Lord Leycester also include ‘After-Hours Tours’ on March 14 and April 8 – which are ticketed events giving visitors a chance to explore the site after its doors have closed for the day.

For more information go to: https://www.lordleycester.com/