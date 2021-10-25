Warwick's much-loved Victorian Evening set to return in the build-up to Christmas

Members of the Victorian Evening organising committee in Victorian costume at the Lord Leycester Hospital. Photo supplied by Warwick District Council

Warwick’s much-loved Victorian Evening is set to return to the town next month.

Taking place on November 25, the event starts from 12pm in the market square and surrounding streets with a Victorian market

The era-themed rides start from 3pm with the main event starting at 5pm. The lights will be switched on at 7pm.

Father Christmas will be at the Lord Leycester Hospital with his reindeer for the Victorian Evening. Photo by S Miners Photos

Visitors can browse the Victorian Christmas market with crafts, gift ideas and community stalls with some traders in traditional costume.

There will also be various fairground rides, amusements and street entertainers as well as food and drink stalls, and the opportunity to meet reindeer at the Lord Leycester Hospital.

And, in keeping with tradition, the Christmas Tree Festival will also be taking place in St Mary’s Church.

A reception will be held at the historic Lord Leycester Hospital before a procession makes its way to the square where the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington, will turn on the lights.

A previous Victorian Evening. Photo by S Miners Photos

Visitors are also encouraged to get into the nineteenth century spirit with the annual competition for the best dressed Victorian, with the winners in both the adult and child categories being announced on stage at 7.30pm.

Prizes include a one-night stay for a family of four at Warwick Castle, tickets for Warwick Racecourse and a free football-themed birthday party at St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre, courtesy of Everyone Active.

Cllr Richard Edgington, Mayor of Warwick, said: “It’s been a difficult 18 months for all concerned.

"We’ve watched Warwick gradually come to life again in the past few months, with more people visiting from the local area and further afield and experiencing everything from the historic buildings and culture we have here to our great independent shops, pubs, bars and restaurants.

“We can’t wait to bring some festive cheer to Warwick with our wonderful Victorian evening and Christmas lights switch-on. It’s the perfect way to kick off the festive season in our fabulous town.”

Cllr John Cooke, cabinet member for place and economy, said: “The Victorian Evening is a staple event in Warwick’s calendar which brings thousands of people into the town.

"It provides a great atmosphere, helps to promote the local businesses, and kicks off the festive season in true Victorian style.

“I would encourage everyone to arrive in plenty of time and where possible to walk, cycle or hop on the bus or train.”

Jamie John Walker, company director of CJ’s Events Warwickshire Limited, added: “There’s a lot of excitement behind the scenes as we plan to deliver our first Victorian Market in partnership with Warwick District Council.

"We’ve extended the hours, so those who don’t want to be in big crowds can enjoy a much quieter event throughout the afternoon.

“We’ll have over 60 festive stalls offering Christmas gifts and decorations, it's a great way to get in the festive spirit.

"There will also be a great range of street food traders located around the event. We’re encouraging everyone to come along and support local independent businesses for one of Warwick’s biggest nights.”

Sue Butcher, Chair of Warwick Chamber of Trade said: “Warwick Chamber of Trade is delighted to see the return of Victorian Evening, a fabulous way to start our Christmas season.

"We look forward to welcoming lots of visitors to see the wonderful array of small businesses we have.

"We would encourage everyone to shop local this Christmas.”