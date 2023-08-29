Warwick's Myton Hospice relaunches respite beds for the first time since Covid-19

The respite bed have recently been reintroduced with a new model and new look.

Warwick’s Myton Hospice has relaunched its respite beds for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The respite beds are available free of charge for anyone in Coventry and Warwickshire aged 18 and over living with a terminal or life limiting illness who wishes to give their unpaid carers or families a break.

Providing an opportunity for a planned stay of one week, with a maximum of two weeks per year, patients need to be registered with a GP in Coventry or Warwickshire and being cared for by family or friends at home.

The Myton Hospices Activities Coordinator, Calley Schmitz. Photo supplied

Myton previously provided respite prior to the pandemic but have recently reintroduced respite beds with a new model and new look, whilst still providing specialist palliative care.

With newly decorated and furnished rooms, they have also introduced Calley Schmitz, an activities coordinator, who will discover the hobbies and interests of all patients, in the hope of enhancing their well-being during their stay.

Calley said: “We focus on all aspects of care for each patient, it’s not just the clinical and medical side of care, with my role considering each individual holistically.

"My aim is to create the person-centred approach to individualising activities and what is meaningful to them.”

One of Myton’s respite patients recently commented: “I’ve had a lovely time at Myton. I know it means a lot for my family to have a break from caring for me.”