Warwick's new cellar bar The Eagle takes flight with official opening event

The opening, which was held on Thursday (May 26), was attended by the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington, and also saw a visit from Corax, a black eagle, from Warwick Castle’s Falconer’s Quest. Photo by Harvey Broad

A new cellar bar in Warwick officially opened this week.

Located on The Holloway and formally known as Rigsby’s, the Eagle has been revamped under new ownership.

The opening, which was held on Thursday (May 26), was attended by the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington, and also saw a visit from Corax, a black eagle, from Warwick Castle’s Falconer’s Quest.

Owner Tim Maccabee said: “We’re delighted to finally have the official opening of The Eagle today. In the few weeks we've been open we’ve already met so many lovely customers, both local and visitors to Warwick.”

The Eagle will feature three cask ales on hand pull, which will change on a very regular basis as well as two craft ale taps.

Thursday’s opening was also in association with neighbouring pub The Globe as they were able to take advantage of the shared outdoor space.

Members of Warwick Court Leet are also attended along with a representative from CAMRA.

The opening event was also attended by well-known local Thom Kirkpatrick, who describes himself as the 21st century one man band.

Thom has been playing at venues around Leamington and Warwick frequently across the past year.

Tim added: “This all wouldn’t have been possible without former owner, Tom Douglas, plus Inn Express, our drinks supplier, and Shepherd Neame Brewery who helped with the cellar fit out.