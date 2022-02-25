Warwick's new Lidl store now open

LIdl's new supermarket in Warwick has officially opened.

The store is located in Emscote Road on the former Homebase site and was officially opened by the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington, on Thursday February 24.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking about the store opening on his Facebook page, the Mayor of Warwick said: "It was a pleasure to open our new Lidl on Emscote Road and meet some of the team behind it.

The new Lidl store in Warwick

"Great to see so many queuing to make the first purchases."

The plans for the store were approved in February 2021.

Opening times are 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

The new Lidl store in Emscote Road in Warwick. Photo by Lidl

The supermarket says the store has created around 40 new jobs for the local community.

Lidl GB’s regional head of property, Iain Ross, said: “It is fantastic that we are able to open our doors and welcome everyone into our new store in Warwick.

"We have received overwhelming support from local residents, and we would like to thank everyone who has played a part in delivering this new store.

"We now look forward to serving our multi-award winning products to the community.”

Inside the new Lidl store in Emscote Road in Warwick. Photo by Lidl

Inside the new Lidl store in Emscote Road in Warwick. Photo by Lidl

Inside the new Lidl store in Emscote Road in Warwick. Photo by Lidl