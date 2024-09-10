Warwick's Playbox Theatre celebrating 25 years of The Dream Factory with Addams Family musical

The Playbox Theatre in Warwick is marking 25 years of opening of The Dream Factory this autumn with a production of the Addams Family.

In September 1999, The Royal Shakespeare Theatre’s artistic director, Adrian Noble, along with Sir Ben Kingsley, officially opened what has become the home for thousands of children and young people with a passion for theatre.

A spokesperson from Playbox said: “This autumn, we acknowledge the positive impact Playbox has had on so many, and stage a busy, challenging, programme of productions.

Playbox Theatre's Dream Factory. Photo supplied.

“As the nights begin to darken, and Halloween approaches, Playbox Theatre welcomes audiences of all ages to a spectacular production of The Addams Family inspired by the popular work of artist and writer Charles Addams.

“This near-death theatrical experience is directed by Juliet Vankay with a cast of 50 performers.”

The cast includes Tom Lomas (Gomez); Celine Delahaye (Morticia); Martha Wainwright (Wednesday); Dylan Somanathan (Lurch); Jack Hobson (Fester).

Music direction is led by Richard Norris, with choreography by Hannah Hampson and lighting/technical direction by Richard Cooper.

Director Juliet Vankay added: “We’ve had a terrific summer of singing, dancing, wreaking havoc across The Dream Factory, and we can’t wait to share this production with audiences.

"We’ve raised from the dead many notable figures from history to create the concept of ‘The Ancestors’, so expect to meet Sweeney Todd; Morgan La Fey; Anne Boleyn; The Sanderson Sisters…to name but a few of our guest stars.

“The company bring relentless energy to this piece, with so much talent and infectious humour.”

The Addams Family will run from October 10 to 13.

Tickets are available at: www.playboxtheatre.com/events/the-addams-family/