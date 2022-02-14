Warwick's popular Pancake Day races to return after two-year gap - here's how you can get involved

Warwick' s popular Pancake Day races will be returning after a two-year gap.

On Tuesday, March 1 Warwick Mayor, Cllr Richard Edgington, will set off local children in the annual pancake races organised by the Rotary Club of Warwick.

After a two-year gap due to Covid, the club says it is delighted to be back and welcomed by local traders who are keen to see crowds back in town.

Photo from a previous pancake day race in Warwick. Photo by Warwick Rotary Club

Children from nine local primary schools will help keep a tradition alive by racing in Warwick’s Market Square.

Adults are also invited to join in - with local businesses invited to sign up for race too.

A team of four can race for £10, which will start at 1pm, and prizes will be given to the winning team.

The children’s races start at 1.30pm and will be cheered on by a large turn-out of parents, classmates and spectators.

This year’s event is supported again by Tesco, providing the prizes; The Globe supplying hot pancakes; and Thomas Lloyd in the Market Square brewing coffee.

A trophy will be awarded to each winning team.

Rotary club organiser Jackie Crampton said: “This is a nice way to keep a tradition alive and we are hoping for some fine spring weather on the day.

"Warwick Rotarians are out in force to marshall the event and this is one of the events we arrange for the local community.”