Warwick’s popular Victorian Evening will be returning this week to kick off the Christmas festivities.

The event returns on Thursday (November 24) and starts from 12pm in the Market Square and surrounding streets with a Victorian market.

The era-themed rides start from 3pm, with the main event starting at 5pm.The lights will be switched on at 7pm.

Visitors can browse the Victorian Christmas market with crafts, gift ideas and community stalls with some traders in traditional costume.

There will also be fairground rides, amusements and street entertainers

And, in keeping with tradition, the Christmas Tree Festival will be taking place in St Mary’s Church.

A procession of members of the Warwick Court Leet will make its way to Market Square where the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Parminder Singh Birdi, will turn on the lights along with Commonwealth Games boxing gold medallist Lewis Williams.

Visitors are also encouraged to join the annual competition for the best dressed Victorian, with the winners in both the adult and child categories being announced on stage at 7.30pm.

Cllr Parminder Singh Birdi, Mayor of Warwick, said: “Victorian Evening in Warwick marks the beginning of the joyful Christmas festive season, and protects the vitality and viability of our town centre by showcasing independent shops, pubs and restaurants in the town.

"I look forward to seeing many residents and visitors enjoying their time in Warwick.”

Cllr Liam Bartlett, portfolio holder for place, arts and economy, said: “The Victorian Evening is a staple event in Warwick’s calendar which brings thousands of people into the town.

"It provides a great atmosphere, helps to promote the local businesses, and kicks off the festive season in true Victorian style.

“I would encourage everyone to arrive in plenty of time and where possible to walk, cycle or hop on the bus or train.”

Jamie John Walker, Company Director of CJ’s Events Warwickshire Limited, added: “We are delighted to be involved with such a prestigious event in the town’s calendar.

"It helps to bring Warwick together in celebration of the Christmas season and brings substantial footfall to the town.”

