Warwick’s ‘Potato Lady’ says she is hoping to return to serving her community soon after being forced into months off work due to a broken shoulder.

Nina Kelly, who lives in Shrewley, runs a jacket potato business called Posh Potatoes that she regularly sets up in Market Place.

She is well known in the community, having served residents and visitors for around eight years.

In April, Nina broke her shoulder, which left her unable to work.

This led to her setting up a fundraising page, appealing for the community to rally around her to help save her business until she could get back on her feet.

The online fundraiser has now reached more than £6,000 – which was boosted after fellow jacket potato seller, known as The Spud Man, helped spread the word of Nina’s plight to his many social media viewers.

The continued donations have helped keep both Nina’s spirits and her business alive.

With her shoulder now on the mend, she is hopeful to make a return to the town’s market square in July.

Nina said: "The situation is that I’ve now started physiotherapy but I still can’t drive or lift anything heavy.

"I’m hoping that at my next appointment on July 11, I will hopefully get the okay to drive and then I might be able to get back in the market square.

"I can’t promise to do jacket potatoes – as I can’t carry the oven – but if I’m given the okay, I can do things like breakfast rolls and other types of food. I just want to be back in the square doing something.

"I want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way and I am desperate to get back to the town.

"I love Warwick and I just want to get back to work now and serve my community once again.

"This would be the last stage before going back full time.

"I just need to get my strength back and then I can bring back the potatoes.”

To donate go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/warwick-potato-lady or search for Nina Kelly on: https://www.gofundme.com/