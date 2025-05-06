Warwick's 'Potato Lady' overwhelmed after viral 'Spud Man' highlights her plight and helps raise thousands of pounds

Nina Kelly has been left overwhelmed by the many donations she has received. Left shows Nina in her sling, top right shows Nina's current prep kitchen in Warwick, which she hopes to turn into another venue for her potato business and bottom left shows her stall in Market Place. Photos supplied

Warwick’s ‘Potato Lady’ has been left overwhelmed by people’s kindness after fellow baked potato seller the ‘Spud Man’ highlighted her cause which lead to the fundraising page hitting more than £5,000.

Over the last couple of weeks, The Courier and Weekly News have been highlighting an ongoing appeal from Nina Kelly, owner of Posh Potatoes.

Nina regularly sets up her stall in the Market Place and has done so for around eight years.

Recently, Nina has been appealing for donations after a fall left her with a broken shoulder – meaning she could not run her stall.

Last week she thanked the community after hitting the £1,500 mark – but little did Nina know, her fundraising page was about to see donations pour in.

On May 3, Ben Newman, also known as the Spud Man, posted a video on his social media to show support for Nina.

Ben is a fellow jacket potato seller based in Tamworth and has built a strong following online – particularly on TikTok.

In his video he urges the ‘potato army’ to show support for the Warwick ‘Potato Lady’ – and also made a donation to her fundraising page.

Nina in her sling. Photo supplied

After the video, Nina’s fundraising page saw an influx of donations – with her page now raising more than £5,500.

Nina has been overwhelmed by the support. She said: “I cannot express my gratitude for the continued support that I am receiving, it is overwhelming and it is difficult to express my emotions.

"To simply say thank you isn't enough but please know that your efforts are helping to keep my dream alive.

"The Spud Man made a donation and a video about me and what has happened since has been amazing.

Nina's fundraising page has now passed the £5,000 mark. Photo supplied

"What has been raised so far will be a massive help.

“The dream always was, if I could raise enough to survive the next few months, the next step would be to start the process to get my current prep kitchen converted into a full business site.

"The money coming in now will help make that a dream a reality.”

However, Nina is still worried about what the future will bring.

Nina Kelly's stall that she sets up in Warwick town centre. Photo supplied

She said: “I recently saw the physiotherapist but he said he was unable to start treatment yet as it is still too soon and it could cause further damage, which was disappointing.

"I have to remain permanently in my sling for at least another four weeks to help the break to mend before physio can start.

"As much as I don’t want to think about it, there is the possibility I might not be able to go back to operating the businesses as I once did, because of all the heavy equipment I have to lift.

"This is why it is so important I get the shop converted – so I have another place to sell my potatoes from.

"It would break my heart not to be in Warwick’s market square and let’s hope it doesn’t come to that.”

"Despite my fears, I’m still so grateful to everyone and it’s a massive relief to get to this point in the fundraising. It has been purely down to people’s kindness and support – so thank you.

"The potato dream is still alive.”

To donate go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/warwick-potato-lady or search for Nina Kelly on: https://www.gofundme.com/