Warwick's St Mary's Church team 'excited to welcome more people through the doors' after opening weekend

By Kirstie Smith
Published 10th May 2024, 09:53 BST
Updated 10th May 2024, 09:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The team at St Mary's Church in Warwick have said they are "excited to welcome more people through the doors" after the opening weekend of the iconic tower.

Over the bank holiday weekend, the tower at the church reopened to the public for the first time since January 2023.

Read More
Feature: Iconic tower Warwick's St Mary’s Church to open for visitors following ...

It comes after the scaffolding put around the tower to allow vital repairs to be carried out was removed over the last couple of months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
St Marys Church in Warwick after most of the scaffolding was removed. Photo by Mike BakerSt Marys Church in Warwick after most of the scaffolding was removed. Photo by Mike Baker
St Marys Church in Warwick after most of the scaffolding was removed. Photo by Mike Baker
Most Popular

The 160ft tower has been restored thanks to extensive repairs to its stonework, clock faces, pinnacles and heraldic shields.

Speaking about the opening weekend, John Luxton, church warden at St Mary’s Church, said: “It was a great first weekend with our tower back open, and it was very well received by the public.

"Numbers were as we expected – it will take a while for them to build up – but we had fantastic reviews from everybody who came down.

“It’s been a busy time at the church, and it's been great to have the front doors open again so people feel even more welcome, for important occasions as well as when they visit generally.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s been a great start to what is the next chapter for St Mary’s and we’re excited to welcome more people through our doors and to see the tower, as well as our augmented reality experience, through the summer and for years to come.”

The tower is also set to feature a new augmented reality experience that will give an insight into its history using technology created by local company Rivr.

Related topics:St Mary's Church