Warwick's St Mary's Church team 'excited to welcome more people through the doors' after opening weekend
Over the bank holiday weekend, the tower at the church reopened to the public for the first time since January 2023.
It comes after the scaffolding put around the tower to allow vital repairs to be carried out was removed over the last couple of months.
The 160ft tower has been restored thanks to extensive repairs to its stonework, clock faces, pinnacles and heraldic shields.
Speaking about the opening weekend, John Luxton, church warden at St Mary’s Church, said: “It was a great first weekend with our tower back open, and it was very well received by the public.
"Numbers were as we expected – it will take a while for them to build up – but we had fantastic reviews from everybody who came down.
“It’s been a busy time at the church, and it's been great to have the front doors open again so people feel even more welcome, for important occasions as well as when they visit generally.
“It’s been a great start to what is the next chapter for St Mary’s and we’re excited to welcome more people through our doors and to see the tower, as well as our augmented reality experience, through the summer and for years to come.”
The tower is also set to feature a new augmented reality experience that will give an insight into its history using technology created by local company Rivr.