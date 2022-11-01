Liz Healey, manager of the Visitor Information Centre in Warwick. Photo supplied

The Town Council is looking for someone to join the team for four days a week in the Court House in Jury Street.

Liz Healey, manager of the Visitor Centre, said: “This is a great place to work.

"No two days are the same and it is extremely satisfying to help visitors to get the most out of this beautiful town, and to promote all the activities that make it so vibrant.

"Our box office sells tickets for the castle, festivals and concerts, and we have a gift shop with souvenirs and greetings cards.

“We hope a new recruit will get involved in all aspects of running the centre, including our online information, so they will need to be able to use Word, Excel and Outlook”.