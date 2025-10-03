Warwick's weekend market cancelled due to Storm Amy - but Leamington Autumn Market is on schedule

Warwick’s weekly Saturday market has been cancelled this week due to the forecast of high winds from Storm Amy.

Market operator CJ’s Events Warwickshire made the decision to cancel this weekend’s market after wind speeds were predicted to reach up to 55mph.

A spokesperson from CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “We’ve been monitoring the forecast closely over the past 24 hours, and unfortunately, the outlook for Saturday has worsened.

"According to the Met Office, wind speeds are expected to reach up to 55mph during the day, with a yellow weather warning issued at 10.05am this morning (Friday October 3).

This week's Saturday market in Warwick has been cancelled. Photo supplied by CJ's Events Warwickshire

"These conditions are not only unsafe for our Saturday markets to operate but could also pose a significant risk to our team, traders, visitors, equipment, and products.

“We completely understand this will come as disappointing news, but the safety of our traders, team, and visitors is always our top priority.

"Many other markets and outdoor events across the region have also had to cancel due to Storm Amy.

“Our Leamington Autumn Market will be going ahead as usual, as the wind speeds have reduced dramatically overnight into Sunday.”