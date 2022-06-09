Warwickshire animal sanctuary to hold fundraising open day this weekend

Farm animals at FARS in Wolverton. Picture submitted.

A Warwickshire animal sanctuary is opening its gates to visitors this Saturday to help raise money to fund its ongoing work.

Farm Animal Rescue Sanctuary (FARS) in Wolverton is home to some 450 farm animals from pigs to sheep.

And on Saturday (June 11) from 11am to 5pm it will be holding an open day where visitors can meet the animals, shop stalls and enjoy refreshments including a vegan barbeque, pizza, pasta and salads.

The money raised from the event will pay towards the animals’ care

FARS is also accepting donations of eating apples, green bananas, tinned sweetcorn, tinned cat food and rich tea biscuits for the animals.

Charity Lucas Helps Dogs – which funds the treatment and care of street dogs in Sri Lanka – will also have a stall and is asking for donations of unused or recently out of date pet medication and harnesses.

Tickets cost £5 each (under 12’s go free) and can be booked online or on the door.

Dogs are not allowed due to some of the sheep being attacked before being rescued.