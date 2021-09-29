Warwickshire-based charity looking to brighten up Warwick hospital ward with schoolchildren's artwork

A Warwickshire-based charity is looking to brighten up a ward at Warwick Hospital with schoolchildren's artwork.

Kissing it Better, which is a charity that works to end the isolation of older people by bringing generations together for projects, is holding an artwork competition.

The competition is being held with the aim of brightening up the Castle Ward at the hospital.

Kissing it Better is holding an artwork competition to help brighten up a ward at Warwick Hospital. Image supplied

Those wishing to take part are being ask to create a piece of artwork (such as drawing, painting, digital art, pastels and charcoal) which features a castle.

The castle can be fantasy based, architecturally accurate, or an international take on a western castle.

Artwork should be smaller than A2 size so that it can be displayed on the walls of the ward.

Kissing it Better is hoping to display all the artwork submitted to the competition but a winner will be selected from each Year category.