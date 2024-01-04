Warwickshire brewery sold to new company - with all local jobs set to be saved

As well as the brewery, Breal Capital now also owns Purecraft.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A brewery based in Warwickshire has been sold to a new company - but the new owners say all jobs have been saved.

Purity Brewing Company in Great Alne has been bought by Breal Capital Ltd (“Breal Capital”) after joint administrators Mike Denny and Mark Firmin of Alvarez & Marsal Europe LLP were appointed to the company in December.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as being new owners of the brewery, Breal Capital now also owns Purecraft.

Purity Brewing and Purecraft Bar has been sold to Breal Capital. Photo by Google Streetview

Purity is the parent company of Purecraft, which operates as a bar and kitchen in Birmingham.

According to the administrators, the 60 jobs across both businesses have been saved with the buyout.

The news of the new ownership comes weeks after the brewery announced partnership with Leamington’s Warwickshire Gin Company.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The two businesses worked together to create the 40 per cent ABV Emperor Dry Hopped Gin, which was made with a new English hop variety named in memory of the Purity’s late co-founder Jim Minkin.

Jim established Purity in 2005 with Paul Hasley on a joint mission to ‘brew great beer without prejudice, with a conscience and a consistency and attention to detail.’.

Mike Denny, managing director at Alvarez & Marsal, said: “Like many operators in the hospitality sector, Purity Brewing and Purecraft have endured tough market conditions.

"Most recently, the impact of significant cost inflation coupled with reduced discretionary spend has placed significant strain on the companies.