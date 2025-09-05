Warwickshire business is bringing coffee mornings for aspiring writers to Leamington

Writers taking in the view at Guy's Cliffe House in Warwick as part of a day put on by Secret Writing Retreats. Credit: Secret Writing Retreats.

A Warwickshire-based writing business is bringing its creative retreats closer to home with a new monthly coffee morning in Leamington.

Founded by writer Jen Flannery, Secret Writing Retreats hosts themed day retreats for aspiring writers in inspiring locations across Warwickshire and the West Midlands.

Past events have included a crime writing day at a Victorian lockup with author Natalie Marlow and a day of inspired writing at Guy’s Cliffe House with locally-based author Harriet Cummings.

Now Jen is launching Prose and Pastries - a writer’s coffee morning at The Fold in Leamington which will take place on the second Friday of every month from 10.30am to noon.

She said: “I wanted to create something local that builds a supportive writing community here in Leamington.

"Whether you’re a seasoned writer or just getting started, everyone is welcome.”

The mornings are aimed at providing an inspiring space to write in and a chance to connect with other writers.

Tickets cost £15.00 and are available at secretwritingretreats.co.uk