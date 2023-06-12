The owner of Warwickshire business, renowned for staging events at Warwick Castle, has been named a finalist in the Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

Lucy Nicholls, who runs The PS Events Group, will learn later this year if she has won the Creative Entrepreneur of the Year title.

It will be a very different spotlight for the former West and Broadway star who brought down the curtain on her previous showbiz career 13 years ago in pursuit of a new role – that of an entrepreneur.

Today, from her HQ in Stratford, PS Events Group delivers party and events production and creation management for clients across the globe, including Warwick Castle and Compton Verney.

Sundown at Warwick Castle. Photo supplied

Their biggest clients include last year’s Qatar World Cup and eight years of working with Silverstone Grand Prix, returning next month.

Lucy said: "I have created a business partially inspired by creating work for my incredible industry friends and fellow artists in creative experiences around the world.”

Lucy with Dragon Stephen Bartlett. Photo supplied

Lucy at the Quatar World Cup. Photo supplied

Lucy with Mo Farah at the World Cup. Photo supplied