Warwickshire businesses invited to find out how to achieve The King's Awards for Enterprise

Business across Warwickshire are being invited to attend an event this month about how to submit an application for The King’s Awards for Enterprise.

Business across Warwickshire are being invited to attend an event this month about how to submit an application for The King’s Awards for Enterprise.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is taking place for prospective applicants on January 31 from 9.30am to 12.30pm, at the Advanced Propulsion Centre UK in Coventry, and sponsored by KPM-Marine.

Representatives from both the Warwickshire and West Midlands Lieutenancies give advice and guidance about what the application process involves, the benefits of the award, and how to submit a strong application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lieutenancies will also be available to answer questions and speak with individuals about how they can support businesses with their applications before and during the official application round which is open from May to September.

The King's Awards for Enterprise recognise business excellence across four different categories - innovation, international trade, promoting opportunity and sustainable development

Eight King's Awards for Enterprise were awarded to Warwickshire businesses in 2024.

The Lord Lieutenant for Warwickshire, Tim Cox, said: “This event is the ideal opportunity for businesses interested in applying to The King’s Awards for Enterprise for the first time, or who may not have succeeded previously and would like to learn how to strengthen their applications for this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The King's Awards for Enterprise offer unparalleled prestige, exposure and credibility to successful companies.

"I encourage as many Warwickshire businesses as possible to consider applying, and the Lieutenancy is here to support local businesses of all sizes in their journey to achieve this special award”.

To book a free place click here, or email: [email protected]