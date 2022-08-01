Warwickshire care home operator gets gold award in its 30th anniversary year

Care home operator, WCS Car has received a gold award during its 30th anniversary year. Photo supplied

A care home operator that has sites across Warwickshire has got a gold award during its 30th anniversary year.

WCS care operates many homes in Leamington, Kenilworth, Warwick, Stratford and Rugby as well as further afield in Nuneaton and Bedworth

Recently the care home group was awarded gold level accreditation by Investors in People.

Having first achieved the standard in 1996 and – reviewed every three years – gained silver accreditation in 2018, the team are already putting plans in place to ensure that in time, they reach platinum level.

Only 19 per cent of Investors in People accredited organisations achieve the gold level, and of those just 11 per cent are health and care settings.

In the report, Investors in People highlighted that, ‘people feel they are trusted and enabled to get on with their work, make changes and challenge anything that is not in line with your ambition. They have the tools, guidance, and development to make informed decisions about the focus of their own performance’.

It also noted that, ‘this has been achieved despite the distraction of the pandemic and the impact it has had on the care sector which is testimony for how resilient your performance culture has become’.

Speaking about the achievement, Keren Salt, director of quality and compliance at WCS, said: “We’ve worked really hard to ensure we have good systems that support and empower our people in their roles, whilst maintaining the highest levels of care quality at all times.

“We are delighted to have been awarded the gold level which formally recognises what we have achieved.”

Ed Russell, chief executive at WCS Care added: “We’re very proud to have achieved the gold accreditation, particularly at a time when care homes have been under immense pressure, and people might be feeling a little more disconnected.

“It’s refreshing to see how positive all of our teams are, and that their passion for providing high quality care every day remains.