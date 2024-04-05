Warwickshire care home’s eggs-tra special Easter surprise
The events team at Jubilee House, a member of the Berkley Care Group, installed ethically-sourced, high-welfare hatching kits on Tuesday and within a couple of days, the ducklings began to hatch.
The project was made possible through a partnership with Incredible Eggs, a company specialising in hatching kits, which supplied the necessary equipment and expertise.
Staff members prepared an enclosure complete with straw, water, feed, and a heater, alongside the incubator. Following the hatching, the incubator was removed to provide more space for the ducklings to roam and explore their new surroundings.
Residents have been eagerly visiting the ducklings in the Bistro area, taking great pleasure in observing and interacting with the newly hatched birds.
The ducklings are due to be collected by Incredible Eggs on April 5th where they will enjoy a first-rate quality of life in high-welfare facilities.
Commenting on the event, Philippa Cook, the General Manager at Jubilee House, said:
“The hatching of the ducklings at Jubilee House has been a delightful experience for our residents. Seeing these birds up close has sparked interesting conversations and provided a calming, sensory experience.
“It’s fascinating to see how such interactions can brighten up the residents’ day and offer a moment of relaxation and joy. Of course, ensuring the wellbeing of the ducklings has been our top priority throughout the process.
“We’re pleased to have brought this little piece of nature into our home and we look forward to holding the ducklings when they are strong enough.”