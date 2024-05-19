Warwickshire charity makes toy donation to young patients at Warwick Hospital ward

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warwickshire charity Langar Aid has made a generous donation of toys to the young patients at Warwick Hospital’s Macgregor Ward.

The donation was greatly appreciated by both the patients and staff alike.

Langar Aid is a project by Khalsa Aid International.

The project supports family centres and local organisations across the county and further afield with food and other essential items.

