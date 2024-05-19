Warwickshire charity makes toy donation to young patients at Warwick Hospital ward
Warwickshire charity Langar Aid has made a generous donation of toys to the young patients at Warwick Hospital’s Macgregor Ward.
The donation was greatly appreciated by both the patients and staff alike.
Langar Aid is a project by Khalsa Aid International.
The project supports family centres and local organisations across the county and further afield with food and other essential items.
Leamington resident Bill Mato, of Khalsa Aid International, spent a week in the Atlas Mountains helping communities which were devastated by the earthquake in Morocco last year.