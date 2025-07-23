Warwickshire children invited to design official flag and trophy for county's Tour of Britain stage

Young artists and cycling fans aged 11 and under in Warwickshire are being asked to help designing the official start flag and winner’s trophy for the Warwickshire stage of the Lloyds Tour of Britain Men’s race. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council

Young artists and cycling fans aged 11 and under in Warwickshire are being asked to help design the official start flag and winner’s trophy for the Warwickshire stage of the Lloyds Tour of Britain Men’s race.

The competition is open until Wednesday August 6 and entrants can choose to design the flag, trophy – or both – using templates available to download online or picked up at a Warwickshire library or country parks’ visitor centre.

The winning flag design will be waved at the official start line in Atherstone, and the winning trophy will be presented at the finish line in Burton Dassett Hills Country Park, both taking place on Friday September 5.

As well as seeing their creations used on the day and receiving a goody bag, the two winners will also receive an invitation to either the start or the finish of the race.

Warwickshire County Councillor George Finch, leader and portfolio holder for children and families, said: "This is a fantastic way for children to get involved in one of the UK’s biggest sporting events.

"Whether they’re cycling fans, budding artists, or just looking for something fun to do over the holidays, this competition is a great chance to celebrate sport, creativity, and our fantastic county.”

To be eligible, children must be aged 11 or under and either live in Warwickshire or attend a Warwickshire school.

Warwickshire County Council said the designs should be “bold, colourful and reflect themes of cycling, racing and Warwickshire’s identity”.

Entries can be submitted by post, email, or handed in at libraries or participating country parks.

Full details and entry forms can be found at: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cycletourcompetition