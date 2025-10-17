Warwickshire community food projects can apply for slice of £22k funding

Residents involved in community food projects in Warwickshire are being invited to apply to Warwickshire County Council’s Kind Communities-Kind Food Grant fund.

The fund, which is being delivered in partnership with Warwickshire & Solihull Community and Voluntary Action (CAVA), aims to support local projects across the county that empower communities to make more affordable, healthy, and sustainable food choices.

This fund, now in its third round since 2023, is providing £22,500 to support food projects across the county and is open for applications from October 13.

Applicants will be able to apply for up to £1,000 per project, and each project must demonstrate how it will support at least one of the following food strategy priorities:

Improving food affordability and access – help residents to access more affordable, local, or healthier food choices, and in this way contribute to a reduction in food insecurity.

Education and choice – provide knowledge and awareness to help people implement more nutritious and healthier diets; for example, about meal preparation, how to correctly store food, healthy recipes, or what nutrients and health benefits can be found from eating different types of food.

Sustainable choices – encourage or provide locally sourced food options or support the reduction and recycling of food waste.

Entries can be submitted using this application form https://tinyurl.com/mr76b5e9

The deadline to apply is Friday November 14 at 5pm.

Support with the application process is also available by emailing [email protected]

The grant contributes towards the wider work of the Warwickshire Food Strategy 2023-26, which has been developed by the Warwickshire Food Forum partnership.

To learn more, visit https://tinyurl.com/2v9x4e47.

For full details about the grant visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/kindcommunities