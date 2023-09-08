Warwickshire community groups and organisations urged to apply for funding

Applications are now open but will be closing later this month.

A Warwickshire housebuilder has launched a £7,500 community fund to support local groups.

Redrow Midlands, which is currently building at Midsummer Meadow in Europa Way, is offering the fund for the third year in a row to support as many local groups, organisations and individuals as possible, and has now opened applications.

A Warwickshire housebuilder has launched a £7,500 community fund to support local groups organisations and charities. Photo supplied

Whether funds are required for books or art supplies for school children, a mental wellbeing charity looking to train more volunteers, or an animal shelter in need of some treats and toys, Redrow Midlands’ says its initiative can help.

The initiative, which started in 2021, aims to support organisations, groups and charities with specific donations to help them continue their work.

The fund is now open and will close at 11:59pm on Friday September 22.