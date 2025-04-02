Warwickshire community organisation with office in Leamington is relocating
Warwickshire Community And Voluntary Action (CAVA) Warwick District has been in residence at 4&6 Clemens Street since 2009 as a base not only for the charity but also as a hub for its partners like Healthwatch and Independent Advocacy.
A spokeswoman for the charity said: “The building is now too big for our collective needs and based on its age needs a raft of updates.
"Our board have reviewed our needs and have agreed that we will re-locate from Clemens Street.
“The building is now up for sale and we wanted to confirm that we will be continuing our services but from a new location and although its a goodbye to our current offices we are not going anywhere.”
“We don’t have any timescales around processes and at the moment are very much business as usual from the offices.”