Warwickshire County Council: "blame letter" not always the best way to tackle childhood obesity

The county councillor who oversees health in Warwickshire has questioned whether “blame letters” are the most effective way of tackling worsening levels of childhood obesity in the area

Performance data published by Warwickshire County Council shows that more than a third – 35.2 per cent – of 10-11 year olds are considered overweight or obese.No target has been attributed to the measure that is a part of the authority’s child friendly Warwickshire strategy aimed at keeping children happy, healthy and safe, but the report confirms it is “not on track” in this area with performance “declining”.New Labour group leader Councillor Sarah Feeney (Benn) last week told the council’s cabinet – the panel of Conservative councillors in charge of major service areas – that she had been “struck” by the figure, finding it “quite a worry”.Leader Councillor Izzi Seccombe OBE (Con, Stour & the Vale) reflected on a national trend that the government had tried to intervene in through introducing taxation on sugary drinks.“It is very unfortunate,” she said.

“We have done quite a lot over the years around schools, particularly primary schools, around the daily mile (a national initiative encouraging children to cover a mile through exercise each day), taking out the machines with sugary drinks to try to help."But of course, that is down to local choice in schools because a lot of schools get resource out of that.”

Warwickshire County Council's Shire Hall HQ in Warwick. Photo by Mike Baker.