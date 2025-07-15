Warwickshire County Council: Bus shelter maintenance to be privatised

Warwickshire County Council's Shire Hall HQ in Warwick.

Warwickshire County Council is to privatise the maintenance and replacement of its 300 bus shelters later this year.

The transport authority is looking to save the approximately £10,000 per year difference between the cost of their upkeep and advertising revenue brought in by handing over all aspects to an external company.

It is also responsible for the bills that come from district and borough councils for rates in relation to the advertising that currently appears on 83 of the shelters, revenue that is used to offset the costs.

The council’s bills for bus shelters in 2024-25 totalled £94,000, £25,000 over budget, but the advertising revenue came in at £86,000, £27,000 more than had been anticipated, leaving a shortfall of £8,000.

The council has budgeted to lose £10,000 on this in the financial year 2025-26, the same position it took ahead of 2024-25.

The current contract runs out in October and while there is expected to be a short extension while a new deal is sorted out, permission has been sought from and granted by portfolio holder for finance and property Councillor Stephen Shaw (Reform UK, Polesworth) for the new deal to outsource the lot with the council hopeful of getting some financial kickback from the winning bidder in the long run with “revenue expected to grow further through strategic expansion of both digital and paper advertising on shelters”.

Cllr Shaw this week signed off the start of the procurement process for a 10-year contract with the potential for a five-year extension based on performance. It is expected to be worth £2.1 million.