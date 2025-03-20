Warwickshire County Council's education lead confident staff training is keeping pace with new SEND provision

Shire Hall in Warwick, which is home to Warwickshire County Council. Photo by Mike Baker

The politician in charge of education in Warwickshire is confident staff training is keeping pace with the mass expansion of SEND facilities in mainstream schools.

Amid capacity problems and soaring costs associated with catering for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), Warwickshire County Council is among a number of education authorities participating in the delivering better value programme.

A large part of that is creating resourced provisions, dedicated spaces within mainstream school settings to cater for SEND children who need more help than can be offered in a standard classroom but can still access a mainstream school curriculum with the right level of assistance.

The idea is to create more capacity for SEND children, preventing some from travelling far from their homes to more expensive private provision where it is appropriate.

Councillor Barbara Brown (Lab, New Bilton and Overslade) this week commented to the council on how success would be dictated not only by physical capacity but by staff having the tools to deliver the right education.

“For the strategy to flourish, staff in mainstream schools need the support of high-quality, accessible professional development to upskill them to meet the developing need,” she said.

“What is Warwickshire’s strategic plan to upskill the school workforce and how accessible will the programme be to all of Warwickshire’s mainstream schools? How will the programme keep pace with the developing need?”

In response, portfolio holder for education Councillor Kam Kaur (Con, Bilton and Hillside) highlighted how the county was ahead of target on places.

Having initially aimed to deliver 231 resourced provision places by January this year, 254 places across 25 schools are already available with the hope of increasing that to 400 by January 2026, above the initial target for that date of 327, figures she described as “truly amazing”.

Speaking about the logistics, Cllr Kaur added: “All our resourced provisions are supported by our specialist teaching services who also provide quality assurance on the delivery of provision.

“As part of the delivering better value programme, there are two other workstreams supported by our wider workforce.

“Resources are being developed for Warwickshire schools to support children with SEND.

"They have told us frequently ‘don’t tell me, show me’, and we have created a number of videos to show and share how to support children with a range of special educational needs and disabilities in schools.

“We have also worked closely with schools to identify the most helpful resources to share. These will be launched in the summer term of this year.”

Cllr Kam Kaur went on to say: “Our inclusion framework, co-ordinated by our education psychologists, is an extended trial due to report next month and that is really exciting.

“The trial involved 42 schools and we have had SENCOs and parents report increased confidence in being able to support children in their schools.

“On a business-as-usual basis, the council continues to offer traded services on specialist teaching and educational psychology for schools to buy into.”

For more information about SEND provision in Warwickshire go to: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/education-send/send-support-mainstream-education