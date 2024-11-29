Warwickshire County Council’s guide to managing potholes: how you can help keep roads safe

As we enter the colder months, Warwickshire County Council is inviting residents to join in the fight against potholes.

Potholes form as a natural result of traffic, water, and surface wear.

When rainwater seeps into cracks in the road, it freezes and expands, breaking the road surface under the pressure of passing vehicles.

Warwickshire County Council has created an efficient reporting system for residents to quickly notify the Council of potholes, track repair progress, and stay informed on ongoing maintenance.

Pothole repair. Image courtesy of Warwickshire County Council.

“Winter weather such as heavy rainfall makes potholes more likely to form,” says Councillor Jan Matecki, Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, Warwickshire County Council.

“Our team is working hard to keep the county’s roads safe and in good condition, but we need your help.

" If you see a pothole that needs attention, please let us know as soon as you can by reporting it online.

"This system allows you not only to report but also to follow up on repairs. Together, by working closely with our communities, we can keep our roads safe for everyone.”

Residents can help keep roads safe by reporting potholes through the council’s online platform: warwickshire.gov.uk/potholes.

Here residents can create an account if you’d like updates on the pothole repairs, enter the location by postcode or address, report the issue including a photo if desired, stay updated on the repair progress as all reports are tracked online.

The council has said it prioritises repairs based on risk to road users.

Factors taken into account include location of road and volume of traffic position of defect within the road and the size and depth of the defect.

A council spokesman said: "The greater the risk to highway users, the quicker the defect will be repaired.

“Some are repaired within two hours, while other lower-priority repairs on less frequented roads may take up to 30 days.

“It may be decided not to repair a pothole if it is not a safety issue or severe enough to undertake a repair but the council will monitor the problem and may plan a future repair as part of our preventative treatment maintenance.

"Regular inspections help maintain road quality. Busier roads are checked monthly, while quieter roads undergo annual inspections to ensure issues are identified early and addressed promptly.

“Since last year, Warwickshire’s “find and fix” team has repaired over 5,000 potholes.

"Proactively addressing smaller road defects helps avoid bigger, more costly issues.

"Supported by additional government funding, this initiative is making Warwickshire’s roads safer and more cost-efficient.

“To extend the life of roads, the council uses surface dressing - a method involving a layer of bitumen and stone chippings to create a water-resistant surface that reduces the chances of potholes forming in the first place.

“Temporary repairs with cold material are sometimes necessary for immediate safety, but permanent repairs using hot tarmac are always the ultimate goal for long-term resilience.

“Since June 2020, Warwickshire County Council has repaired over 22,000 potholes.

"The council remains committed to keeping roads safe and encourages residents to continue supporting road safety efforts by reporting new issues.”

For more information on how the county council inspects the highways for defects visit warwickshire.gov.uk/highwayinspections

To report a pothole visit warwickshire.gov.uk/potholes

To view pothole stats in Warwickshire visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/highwaysperformance