Warwickshire cyclists clock over 69,000 miles during winter cycling event

Cyclists in Warwickshire have managed to clock more than 69,000 miles during a winter cycling event.

In December 2024 and January 2025, some cyclists in the county were taking part in Love to Ride’s Winter Wheelies campaign, which encourages safe winter cycling.

In total, 407 riders from 37 workplaces took part in Warwickshire and logged a collective distance of 69,522 miles across 6,806 individual trips.

That’s close to three times around the entire circumference of the earth (24,901 miles).

Three Warwickshire riders also won prizes during the campaign.

Winter Wheelers welcomed both seasoned riders and those who are less experienced or even new to cycling.

Warwickshire County Council is in the fourth year of its partnership with Love to Ride, giving residents, businesses and community groups access to rewards and resources that encourage cycling for transport and leisure.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “It’s fantastic that so many of our cyclists in the county came out to support the Winter Wheelies campaign and recorded such a large distance of cycled miles at a time of the year when even the most hardened cyclists will often decide against getting their bikes out.

“The Ongoing investments in cycling infrastructure across Warwickshire can mean that more of our residents can reap the environmental and health benefits of cycling all year round and that’s great to see.

“A huge well done to everyone who took part!”

Although the Winter Wheelies campaign is now over, residents can still sign-up with Love to Ride to hear about other upcoming events at: https://www.lovetoride.net/warwickshire