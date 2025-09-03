Warwickshire cyclist's dad is hoping Tour of Britain will inspire new generation

Jake Stewart with his parents Paul and Esther after finishing stage three at this year’s Tour de France. Picture supplied.

The father of one of cycling’s rising stars hopes the return of the Tour of Britain to Warwickshire will help to inspire another generation of young cyclists.

Jake Stewart, ‘The Coventry Comet’ who has trained on the roads around Leamington, Kenilworth, Wellesbourne and Burton Dassett, has loved cycling since a young age when his father Paul bought him his first bike.

Growing up watching the likes of Bradley Wiggins, Geraint Thomas and Mark Cavendish on TV that took the Jake’s fascination to another level and motivated him to pursue cycling as more than just a hobby.

Jake, 26, turned professional in October 2020 and now rides for UCI ProTeam Israel–Premier Tech.

Jake Stewart riding at Burton Dassett Hills, where the Tour of Britain 2025’s Warwickshire stage will finish. Picture supplied.

He finished the Tour de France a few weeks ago riding across the line with Geraint Thomas.

Paul, 58, a former automotive engineer who worked at Renault Trucks in Warwick, said: “You think of the impact those guys had on Jake - that has got to rub off on youngsters of today when they see people like Jake doing so well.

"There’s a glut of British talent coming through.

"Hopefully kids in this country will see some of these guys do really well in the Tour of Britain.”

Jake Stewart was beaten in a photo finish during the 2022 Tour of Britain. Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com- 5/09/2022.

The Warwickshire stage of the Lloyds Tour of Britain Men takes place on Friday (September 5).

Jake was drafted by his team to compete in the Vuelta a España, the third and final grand tour of the 2025 men’s road cycling season, taking place at the same time as the Tour of Britain so will not be returning to the roads he is so familiar with to compete this week.

Paul said: “He would have loved to have ridden in the Tour of Britain.

“We’ve ridden the Burton Dassett climb countless times over the years so Jake knows it well.

“It’s bittersweet because I would have loved to see Jake ride on home roads, but credit to him that he’s made himself indispensable with his team.”

Paul will be travelling down for the Warwickshire stage from his home in the Peak District.

Anyone who watches the drama unfold in stage four will then have the opportunity to emulate their sporting icons on exactly the same roads, and with the same stunning scenery.

He said: “People watching the Warwickshire leg of the Tour of Britain, either in person or on TV, will then be able to ride on the same roads.

"They can cycle out from Atherstone, take in the countryside around Rugby and Leamington and obviously do the climb at Burton Dassett, like me and Jake used to.

“I’m sure people will be enthralled by seeing the Tour in Warwickshire.

"It has the power to inspire a new generation of riders and that can only be a good thing for British cycling.”

Warwickshire County Council and the county’s police force have warned motorists about rolling road closures which will be taking place during the event.

The route will take in all five districts and boroughs of Warwickshire and feature six categorised king of the mountains climbs – the most on any stage of the 2025 tour.

A map showing the full 116.2 mile route, where residents find out where and what time the cyclists will be passing through, is available online – tinyurl.com/yzzbc7ba

For more information visit: https://tinyurl.com/54vnbyct