Warwickshire dementia strategy could include mobile sessions and presentations to schoolchildren

Dementia bus sessions and presentations to schoolchildren are among the training opportunities put forward as part of a new county-wide strategy.

The plan, which will run until 2027, is currently in the draft stage with councillors, professionals and carers among those having their say on the contents as well as those living with dementia.

Speaking at this week’s Warwickshire County Council adult social care and health overview and scrutiny committee, commissioner Claire Taylor ran through key elements of Coventry and Warwickshire’s Living Well with Dementia Strategy.

She said: “We have reviewed the previous strategies in Coventry and Warwickshire to look at what we’ve achieved and what work still needs to be done so it's been an extensive review.

“There is quite a lot of national guidance on dementia so we’ve incorporated that and we have also looked at our local evidence. We have also taken feedback from carer services and support.”

She added that six priority areas had been identified including prevention, diagnosis, support and training.

Ms Taylor added: “We want to do much more around creating awareness generally so that may involve going into schools and doing Dementia Friend sessions in assemblies which can be quite terrifying but they are so keen and eager to learn. It is a brilliant way to explain what dementia is and how it can affect people and also how people can do small things sometimes to make life easier for those with dementia.

“A colleague has commissioned something called the dementia bus which is a wonderful opportunity to experience what it’s like to live with dementia.”

The engagement will run until the end of October and will be in the form of three different strands - an online survey, personal engagement with people with dementia and their carers; and various meetings with practitioners.