Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service shares New Year's Eve safety reminder

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is urging residents to take care and celebrate safely on New Year’s Eve.

One common cause of incidents around December 31 is the use of fireworks and sparklers at home.

However, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is asking Warwickshire residents to minimise the risk of injury to themselves, their friends and their families, by following some safety guidelines.

Image courtesy of Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service

This follows a recent campaign about firework safety over Bonfire Night, where WFRS were supported in spreading the word about firework safety through the creative works of Warwickshire children.

A Bonfire Night Safety Competition received an incredible 555 stories and poems that highlighted key safety messages.

The winning six entries have now been shared via a booklet, helping to raise awareness of festive firework safety.

Moreno Francioso, prevention Lead at WFRS, explained: “The safest way to celebrate is to stick to public fireworks displays.

“However, if you do decide to set off fireworks at home, please follow all safety guidelines.

"Only ever buy fireworks from a legitimate supplier, and make sure they have the CE mark.

"Store them in a box until it’s time to set them off, follow the instructions closely, and position them in an open space well away from any structures.

“It’s also really important that a responsible adult sets of the fireworks, and that they haven’t been drinking – alcohol and fireworks are not a good combination.”

Councillor Andy Crump, portfolio holder for communities and Fire and Rescue at Warwickshire County Council, added: “Our fire and rescue service wants everyone in Warwickshire to be able to enjoy their celebrations over the festive period.

"Taking that extra bit of care when dealing with something as potentially dangerous as fireworks can prevent your evening from ending in disaster.”

