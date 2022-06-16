Warwickshire Freemasons pledge their support to the Armed Forces at signing ceremony in Warwick

Warwickshire Freemasons recently signed the Armed Forces Covenant. Philip Hall, Provincial Grandmaster and Lt. Col Samantha Brettell from HQ West Midlands, who signed on behalf of the MoD in the Regimental Chapel of the Royal Warwickshire Regiment in the Collegiate Church of St Mary in Warwick. Photo by Mike Baker

The Warwickshire Freemasons have pledge their support to the Armed Forces with a signing of a covenant.

On Tuesday June 14, the head of Warwickshire Freemasons, R W Phil Hall, accompanied by his deputy, V W Peter Manning, said they ‘committed to demonstrate the Province's support to those who serve or who have served in the Armed Forces as well as their family members’ by signing the Armed Forces Covenant.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The signing took place in the Regimental Chapel of the Royal Warwickshire Regiment in St Mary’s Church in Warwick.

Warwickshire Freemasons recently signed the Armed Forces Covenant. Philip Hall, Provincial Grandmaster and Lt. Col Samantha Brettell from HQ West Midlands, who signed on behalf of the MoD in the Regimental Chapel of the Royal Warwickshire Regiment in the Collegiate Church of St Mary in Warwick. Photo by Mike Baker

This partnership, which has been constructed initially with the United Grand Lodge of England followed by other provinces, ensures that the members of the Armed Forces community have the same access to government as well as commercial services and products as any other citizen.

Warwickshire Freemasonry has a strong Armed Forces background throughout its Lodges.

The Freemasons group say this partnership represents a step in further supporting both active and retired military personnel.

The covenant is also part of Warwickshire Freemasonry's charitable activities.

Warwickshire Freemasons recently signed the Armed Forces Covenant. Philip Hall, Provincial Grandmaster and Lt. Col Samantha Brettell from HQ West Midlands, who signed on behalf of the MoD in the Regimental Chapel of the Royal Warwickshire Regiment in the Collegiate Church of St Mary in Warwick. Photo by Mike Baker

Having signed the covenant with Lt Col Samantha Brettell from HQ West Midlands, Phil Hall expressed his gratitude. He said: “This is a historical moment for all of us.

"I am truly honoured to have signed this Covenant on behalf of all Warwickshire Freemasons who understand and appreciate the invaluable services the members of our Armed Forces offer to our communities.

"Our pledge to support both active and retired personnel will continue stronger than ever.”

Warwickshire Freemasons recently signed the Armed Forces Covenant. Philip Hall, Provincial Grandmaster and Lt. Col Samantha Brettell from HQ West Midlands, who signed on behalf of the MoD in the Regimental Chapel of the Royal Warwickshire Regiment in the Collegiate Church of St Mary in Warwick. Photo by Mike Baker

Warwickshire Freemasons recently signed the Armed Forces Covenant. Philip Hall, Provincial Grandmaster and Lt. Col Samantha Brettell from HQ West Midlands, who signed on behalf of the MoD in the Regimental Chapel of the Royal Warwickshire Regiment in the Collegiate Church of St Mary in Warwick. Photo by Mike Baker