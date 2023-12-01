Warwickshire Giving Tree returns again to support Warwickshire Young Carers

Warwickshire Giving Tree (formerly Kenilworth Giving Tree) works with Warwickshire Young Carers to give 40 young people a special Christmas gift.

A popular scheme, which recognises the hard work done by young carers in the county, is returning for its third year.

Warwickshire Giving Tree (formerly Kenilworth Giving Tree) works with Warwickshire Young Carers to give 40 young people a special Christmas gift.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwickshire Young Carers is an organisation working with young carers from the age of six upwards, helping to make a difference in their lives by encouraging them to take time out to relax, take a break and realise their own dreams.

The Giving Tree was the brainchild of Laura Crawley, who had seen the project in a different part of the country and decided to set up something similar here in Warwickshire.

Laura said: "What started out as a dream of giving Christmas presents to ten children has now grown to the extent that we hope to gift to 40 children. Warwickshire Young Carers have already seen 50 new referrals in the last 12 months, and that is solely in the Kenilworth and surrounding area. This is a great opportunity for people to bring a smile to a child’s face as a reward for their hard work and shouldering of responsibility throughout the year."

Laura is being supported this year by Leamington Soroptimists. President Catherine Williamson said: "We are so proud to be supporting Laura this year behind the scenes with the admin, as the project has grown year on year and will continue to do so."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Three venues will be hosting a Giving Tree on behalf of the Warwickshire Giving Tree. They are:

• Forrest Café, The Square (by the Clocktower), Kenilworth – available now.

• Esquires Coffee, Warwick Street, Leamington – from Friday December 1.

• 1, Mill Street, (behind St Peter’s Church), Leamington – from Friday December 1.

How it works: