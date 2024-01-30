Warwickshire health and care provider calls for objects to include in Kensington Palace exhibition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The health and social care provider is calling for anyone who has worked with, or has been supported by the organisation to suggest an object to include in the exhibition ‘A History of Turning Point in 60 Objects’ which will take place in the summer.

Established by London philanthropist Barry Richards as the Helping Hand Organisation, in 1964, with the first service the Camberwell Alcohol Project. Ten years later Turning Point opened their first learning disability service in Salisbury in Wiltshire. The organisation took the name Turning Point in 1979.

Today it supports over 171,000 people each year at its 283 services across the country.

Tiles created by Turning Point service users will be one of the objects on display at the exhibition.

Turning Point provides a number of learning disability services in Warwickshire. From leaving a family home for the first time through to looking for a home in later life, Turning Point offers supported housing options that enable people with a learning disability to have control over their lives, to enjoy an excellent quality of life and to achieve their goals. The Warwickshire Wellbeing Service empowers individuals with a learning disability or autism aged 16 and over. They offer one-to-one support; weekly workshops; drop-in services; travel training and volunteering and employment support.

Clare Curtis, regional head of operations at Turning Point, said:

“Our highly specialist, independent service improves quality of life for thousands of people, by building skills, growing confidence, and enabling greater social inclusion through high quality and forward-thinking support.

“Our experienced staff combine their expertise with a compassionate approach to helping every single person that comes to our services. We have seen so many people’s lives transformed, and we look forward to helping many more people in the future.”

In 2016, Kelvin moved into one of our supported-living homes, finally finding independence, friends, and hope. To begin with, Kelvin had a single room. Turning Point supported him as he developed more skills to look after himself and his living space, and he soon progressed to his own flat with a front room, kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom. A set of house keys will be included in the exhibition to represent his story and the many thousands of people Turning Point has supported to live independently.

This is one of many stories of people whose lives have been impacted by Turning Point that will be shared as part of a week-long exhibition featuring 60 objects at Kensington Palace, in June, to mark 60 years of Turning Point. The exhibition will also be displayed online.

Turning Point’s connection with the Royal Family goes back to the late princess Diana who was a patron from 1985 until 1996.

Each object represents the journey of someone who has been supported by Turning Point and others who have been impacted by the organisation in different ways.

They provide an accessible and vital way to learn and share stories of hope and inspiration, while also marking the significant societal changes during sixty years of Turning Point.

The public are being asked to take part in this campaign, titled Turning Point 60: Finding hope in the most unexpected of places.

People can share their experience with Turning Point by submitting an object that reflects their story on the website www.tp60.co.uk.

By sharing their stories, people can make a positive impact by giving others the courage and belief that they too can change their lives for the better.

Furthermore, insights from all the stories will be used to improve services at Turning Point and also be shared with influencers and policy makers to help make positive societal change.

Julie Bass, chief executive at Turning Point, said:

“Turning Point’s longevity speaks volumes for the level of service that every centre across the country provides to our clients.

“We would love to hear of the inspirational stories of the journeys that people have gone through over the last six decades – it is the reason why we continue to strive to be the best at what we do.