High Sheriff of Warwickshire Rajvinder Kaur Gill attends new Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship (PCDA) passing out ceremony, Chesford Grange Hotel, Kenilworth, February 2025. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council.

As her tenure as High Sheriff of Warwickshire comes to a close, Rajvinder Kaur Gill - the county’s first Sikh woman to hold this prestigious office - looks back on a year of service, learning, and community engagement.

From championing youth voices to celebrating inclusivity in the justice system, Rajvinder said her time in office has been marked by meaningful connections and significant milestones.

A year of impact and inspiration

Reflecting on the past year, Warwickshire's 690th High Sheriff expressed gratitude for the opportunities to listen, learn and support the causes that matter most.

“One of the most humbling experiences was supporting the OurJay Foundation,” she noted.

Since Jamie Rees’ passing in 2022, his family set out to raise £1,500 for a 24/7 accessible defibrillator at his school. The overwhelming response transformed that goal into a countywide mission, raising more than £250,000 and installing more than 215 public-access defibrillators across Warwickshire.

The life-saving devices stand as a lasting tribute to Jamie, ensuring his name continues to make a difference.

Giving young people a voice

Another proud achievement has been the success of the Young High Sheriff competition, which gave young people a platform to voice their concerns on crime and safety.

Rajvinder said: “Hearing directly from our youth reinforced my passion for educating them about crime prevention and personal safety.”

Following the competition, workshops provided a forum for young people to express their concerns about safer streets, better education on crime prevention, and real conversations about the challenges they face.

“Empowering young people with knowledge is key to making a lasting impact" added Rajvinder. A celebration of women’s strength

A personal highlight of Rajvinder’s tenure was celebrating International Women’s Week.

She said: “I was honoured to deliver speeches aimed at empowering and supporting women,” she said. “Each event underscored the importance of lifting each other up – whether in leadership, community work, or personal growth.

"There is so much strength in unity, and I hope my words inspired others to push forward, support one another, and continue breaking barriers.”

Justice and inclusivity

As part of her role, the High Sheriff marked the start of the legal year by hosting two legal services.

The first, held at St Mary’s Church in Warwick, continued a 20-year tradition of inclusivity, featuring speakers and readings from multiple faiths and celebrating the county’s diverse communities.

A unique aspect of this service was the inclusion of ‘Langar,’ a Sikh tradition of serving free food to all, symbolising hospitality and unity, noting Rajvinder’s religion and celebrating the county’s first High Sheriff to have come from the Sikh community.

Making history, the second legal service took place at the Sikh Gurdwara of Leamington Spa and Warwick - the first of its kind in the UK.

Attended by judges, civic leaders, magistrates, and community members, this service reinforced the importance of diversity in the legal system.

Rajvinder said: “This was an incredibly moving event, highlighting the role our communities play in shaping justice and equality for all.”

Continuing the mission beyond the High Sheriff Role

While her tenure may be ending, Rajvinder’s mission is far from over.

She said: “Crime prevention and awareness remain my passion, and with the connections I’ve built, I will continue working to educate, engage, and drive action.

“There is still much work to be done to ensure young people feel safe, communities are supported, and those in need know they are not alone.”

A heartfelt thank you

The High Sheriff expressed deep appreciation for the many individuals and organisations she has worked alongside.

She said: “One of the most rewarding aspects of this role has been meeting so many incredible people - from those in our justice system to community leaders and volunteers who give so much of their time and energy.

"Their selflessness reminds me that change happens when people unite with a shared purpose.”

“To everyone who has supported me on this journey - thank you.

"It has been an honour to serve Warwickshire in this historic role. I have witnessed firsthand the strength of community spirit, and this county will always hold a special place in my heart.

"I look forward to continuing this important work alongside all the remarkable individuals who make Warwickshire so strong.”