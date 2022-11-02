The Society of Authors Warwickshire Group Header.

Warwickshire history authors will take part in a panel discussion at Leamington coffee shop as part of a larger regional book festival.

The event, which is part of the larger Middleway Words Book Festival, will take place at Esquires Coffee on Wednesday November 9 from 6.30pm.

Sheila Scillman, Simon Wiscox and Rob Ganley will discuss their work on local history (Warwick, Birmingham and Coventry respectively), their books and their lives as authors.

The session, run by the Society of Authors (SoA) will be hosted by Fran Hill a distinguished Leamington-based author herself.

It will be an interactive session which encourages questions and comments from the audience.

Middleway Words will run from November 6 to 13 and will feature live events alongside online content.