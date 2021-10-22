Warwickshire joins the global race to zero carbon emissions

Warwickshire County Council commits to the worldwide race to net zero carbon emissions.

Ahead of this year’s UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Warwickshire has joined 799 cities, areas and businesses around the world in a pledge to halve carbon emissions by 2030 – and reach net-zero emissions in the 2040s or sooner – to ensure a green and just recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council says that, thanks to projects such as the commitment to planting a tree for every resident in the county and the £1 million Green Shoots Community Climate Change Fund, "the county is well on track to deliver its fair share of action to tackle the global climate emergency".

Poster for The Race to Zero.

The Leader of Warwickshire County Council, Cllr Izzi Seccombe and it’s Chief Executive Officer, Monica Fogarty, today formally confirmed participation in the Cities Race to Zero campaign.

In the run-up to COP-26, the Race to Zero campaign aims to bring together the most powerful coalition of businesses, investors, cities, and regions in history, all working together to create green jobs and tackle climate change.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “The challenge of the cilimate change emergency is truly a global one that extends well beyond the boundaries of counties or even nations. This is a challenge faced by everyone who is alive today wherever they are in the world and the only solution to this is has to be an equally global one.

“It is for these reasons that Warwickshire pledges its commitment to the race to zero, which is already uniting areas around the world to raise their climate ambition, make new commitments to protect our planet, and lay the foundation for a more just, sustainable, and resilient future for our planet.

As Warwickshire makes our commitment to the race to zero, I would like to call on our neighbouring authorities, our partner organisations and the whole of the UK to follow suit and together strive for a greener and brighter future for all.”