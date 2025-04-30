Warwickshire libraries to commemorate 80th anniversary of VE Day with events ​

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Libraries across Warwickshire are inviting residents to take part in a programme of events to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

From street parties and historical talks to craft sessions and afternoon teas, libraries across the county will transform into hubs of remembrance.

The project not only honours the past but also brings communities together to share and preserve their own connections to this pivotal moment in history.

Marking the past together

VE Day marked the end of the Second World War in Europe and throughout May, Warwickshire Libraries will host events including:

Themed street parties with vintage music, wartime cakes, and staff in period dress.

Craft activities like “Make Do and Mend” sessions and upcycled art workshops.

Reminiscence events where local stories and memories will be recorded and celebrated.

Talks by local historians on life during wartime in Warwickshire.

Film screenings, music, and more.

Preserving Local Stories

A key part of Warwickshire Remembers is the collection of personal VE Day memories from residents. These recollections will be brought together in a short film to be shared with the community and added to the local studies archive - creating a lasting legacy for future generations.

If you or someone you know has a story to share, contact a member of Warwickshire County Council’s libraries team in person or online.

Alternatively stories can be provided online by clicking here

Here’s what’s happening in our area

Warwick library: Afternoon tea and reminiscence event with the Warwick Repair Shop on May 8 (2.30pm to 4pm).

Leamington library: VE Day talk by Alan Jennings on May 8 (11am) and Make Do and Mend craft on May 13.

Wellesbourne library: Author talk with John Horton and tea on May 9 (2pm to 4pm).

Rugby library: Behind-the-scenes tours of Home Front collections on May 13.

Additional events include knitting sessions, badge-making, and a community Armed Forces BIG Breakfast and Cadet Drill Competition in Southam (May 10), and a public VE Day beacon lighting ceremony at Newbold Comyn, Leamington (May 8 from 6.30pm to 10pm).

Most events are free and drop-in, but a few may require booking.

For full event details or to book a place at an event, contact your local library or visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/cc/local-history-month-4210983