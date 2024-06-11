Warwickshire luxury car maker to give workers pay rise and cost of living payment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warwickshire-based luxury car maker Aston Martin will give more than 2,500 workers a one-off payment of £1,000 to help with the cost of living.

The deal includes a four per cent increase plus a £1,000 from January 2024 for all staff.

Salaried staff will also receive a four per cent pay rise from January 2025.

In addition, manufacturing technicians will receive an extra 1.5 per cent rise from January 2025 and an extra seven days paid holiday per year, with the deal representing a four per cent increase in their hourly rate.

The deal, which Unite members accepted in a ballot by 88 per cent, was secured without the need for industrial action.

Unite’s membership among Aston Martin employees increased during the negotiations, with shop floor membership rising by around 40 per cent over the last nine months.