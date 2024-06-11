Warwickshire luxury car maker to give workers pay rise and cost of living payment

By Oliver Williams
Published 11th Jun 2024, 18:35 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2024, 18:36 BST
Warwickshire-based luxury car maker Aston Martin will give more than 2,500 workers a one-off payment of £1,000 to help with the cost of living.

The deal includes a four per cent increase plus a £1,000 from January 2024 for all staff.

Salaried staff will also receive a four per cent pay rise from January 2025.

In addition, manufacturing technicians will receive an extra 1.5 per cent rise from January 2025 and an extra seven days paid holiday per year, with the deal representing a four per cent increase in their hourly rate.

GAYDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 10: An Aston Martin logo known as the 'Wings' adorns the bonnet of a Vanquish at the company headquarters and production plant on January 10, 2013 in Gaydon, England. The iconic British brand is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford created Bamford & Martin on January 15 1913, which later became Aston Martin in honour of Bamford’s wins at the Aston Clinton Hillclimb in Buckinghamshire. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)GAYDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 10: An Aston Martin logo known as the 'Wings' adorns the bonnet of a Vanquish at the company headquarters and production plant on January 10, 2013 in Gaydon, England. The iconic British brand is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford created Bamford & Martin on January 15 1913, which later became Aston Martin in honour of Bamford’s wins at the Aston Clinton Hillclimb in Buckinghamshire. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
The deal, which Unite members accepted in a ballot by 88 per cent, was secured without the need for industrial action.

Unite’s membership among Aston Martin employees increased during the negotiations, with shop floor membership rising by around 40 per cent over the last nine months.

Simon Smith, chief people officer at Aston Martin, said the deal put people at the heart of the organisation and made it a "great place to work".

