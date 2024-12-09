David Waterhouse, 86 and from Lighthorne, hand carved and hand painted the bow style rocking horse (pictured). He is selling it to raise £200 for Dementia UK. Pictures supplied,

A Warwickshire man is selling the beautiful rocking horse he made in memory of his wife to raise money for a charity close to his heart.

He lost his beloved wife of 50 years in the summer of 2022 and has been thinking of ways to raise money for the charity Dementia UK ever since.

He is hoping to raise £200 for the cause.

Call his daughter Elly on 01926 650524.