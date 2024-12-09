Warwickshire man is selling the beautiful rocking horse he made in memory of wife to raise money for charity
A Warwickshire man is selling the beautiful rocking horse he made in memory of his wife to raise money for a charity close to his heart.
David Waterhouse, 86 and from Lighthorne, hand carved and hand painted the bow style rocking horse (pictured).
He lost his beloved wife of 50 years in the summer of 2022 and has been thinking of ways to raise money for the charity Dementia UK ever since.
He is hoping to raise £200 for the cause.
Call his daughter Elly on 01926 650524.