Warwickshire man recognised for 35 years of working at Leamington hotel

A Warwickshire man who has worked at the same Leamington hotel for 35 years has won an award in recognition of his hard work and dedication.

Martin Phillips first joined Mallory Court Country House Hotel and Spa in 1988 and celebrated his milestone anniversary with the company in October.

He has now been recognised by the hotel’s owners, The Eden Hotel Collection, as it held its inaugural A Celebration of Our People’ awards to celebrate outstanding achievements across the group.

(l-r) Group Managing Director Mark Chambers, Martin Phillips and Chairman of Eden Hotel Collection Sir Peter Rigby

Martin, who is officially the longest-serving employee out of Eden’s more than 425 staff , was presented with a certificate and a £300 gift voucher.

The 65-year-old, from Gaydon , is part of the housekeeping team at the four-star hotel in Harbury Lane and says he has no plans on hanging up his dusters yet.

He said: “The awards were kept a surprise so it was a huge shock when I won the award for longest serving member of staff!

“I started at Mallory Court in 1988 when it was a 10-bed hotel, beginning on pot wash and moving to portering and then housekeeping, where I have been for more than 20 years.

“The hotel has changed a lot over the years but has been very kind to me and I have met some lovely people along the way – it’s become a home-from-home.

“We have a great team who work together and always have a laugh, whilst making people feel welcome.

“I am hoping to do 40 years and then I will bow out gracefully with lots of happy memories.”

The event was designed to celebrate a number of key elements, including long service, Employees of the Year, staff who have completed qualifications, and a Spirit of Eden award for a member of staff who embodies Eden’s values of ‘heart, team, honest and spirit’.

Thirteen long-serving staff, who have worked at Mallory Court for five years or more, were recognised for clocking up 85 years of service between them.