Warwickshire mental health charity teams up with students for Fame: The Musical

A Warwickshire branch of a mental health charity is helping to support a student-led production of Fame: The Musical.

The production will be staged by Warwick University’s Musical Theatre Warwick Society at the Warwick Arts Centre from February 16 to 18.

The Coventry and Warwickshire branch of Mind have been working with the students and money will be raised through the production.

The production and cast team for Fame: The Musical at the Warwick Arts Centre. Photo supplied

Director Toby Murray said: “The feel-good factor in Fame is something that encapsulates an era, based on the iconic film and series, the buzz of show business and the rise of hip hop dance culture is something we were desperate to maintain.

“Furthermore, Fame is a musical that addresses societal issues such as drug abuse, body dysmorphia, and racial discrimination.

"Fame allows these important conversations to take place, and an accurate depiction of some of the pressures faced by not only a performing arts school, but society as a whole is something we were eager to showcase.

"As a result, we would like to express our gratitude and excitement about our collaboration with Coventry and Warwickshire Mind to raise funds for all issues related to Fame.”

Fame tells the story of Theatre kids at New York City’s School of Performing Arts, realising that their dream to rise to stardom isn't smooth sailing.

The show focuses on several of the students from their first year in 1980 to their graduation in 1984.

The society said this will also be a fitting tribute to Irene Cara who recently died and was a singer in the 1980 musical film Fame.