Warwickshire mum's fundraiser in memory of daughter who passed away

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A mum from Rugby has held a fundraiser in memory of her daughter and raised over £8,000 for the charity which supported her family in its time of need.

Lois Zapasnik’s three-year-old daughter Elsa suffered from a rare genetic mutation that created profound disabilities and which ended her life far too soon, in summer 2023.

Lois is determined to do as much as possible for Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice in Coventry, where she has also become a trustee, so organised the fun-packed spring fete in Rugby which included classic games such as hook a duck and tin can alley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was arts and crafts for the children to take part in, face painting, a Shetland pony, performances from SCDC dance school in Rugby and cheerleaders from JNB in Stratford, along with a surprise appearance from a real life Princess Elsa.

A mum from Rugby has held a fundraiser in memory of her daughter Elsa.

Lois, who is a solicitor at Blythe Liggins in Leamington Spa where she is known by her maiden name Harrison, said: “Zoe’s Place provided invaluable support to Elsa and our family when we needed it most, and I will be forever grateful.

“In return, I hope to help Zoe’s Place in any way I can. The spring fete was a great success and my heartfelt thanks go to all those who made it possible and the many people who came along and supported it, while having a fun time.

“It has raised more than I expected and I hope to organise another one in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zoe’s Place, which also has baby hospices in Liverpool and Middlesbrough, cares for babies and young children with life-limiting, life-threatening or complex conditions.

It is a registered charity and all its care is provided free of charge to families who need it. It could not carry out its work without the support of local friends, communities and businesses who raise funds in many different ways.

Lois added: “Elsa was an incredible little girl and we will always be proud of our little fighter.

“When we needed support, Zoe’s Place provided it in so many ways, such as looking after Elsa for respite overnight stays, which allowed us to catch up on some much-needed sleep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She also had a wonderful time at Zoe’s Place, engaging in activities that would not have been accessible to her anywhere else.

“The team at Zoe’s Place became part of our family and treated Elsa like their own. I will continue to help raise funds, and the profile of Zoe’s Place, so more families like ours can benefit from their incredible work and to carry on the legacy Elsa created.”