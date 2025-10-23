Warwickshire National Trust house's bookshop has made £1 million for conservation projects

Team members at Baddesley Clinton celebrate the bookshop's amazing milestone. Credit: Abigail Chandler.

Heritage and conservation charity The National Trust has announced that a second-hand bookshop at one of its Warwickshire sites has just has reached a remarkable milestone, raising £1 million to support vital conservation projects.

The bookshop at Baddesley Clinton has been run almost entirely by a dedicated team of volunteers and thousands of generous book donations from the public.

The bookshop has grown significantly over the years and has become more than just a place to browse for a good read - it has become the cornerstone of community support and a place for people to return to.

The origins of the Baddesley bookshop stem back over 20 years ago when an enthusiastic reader and regular visitor left his collection of books to the trust.

Initially set up in the first aid room, the Baddesley second-hand bookshop was established.

Ann Ryan, Baddesley’s operations manager said: “This is an extraordinary achievement and a testament to the power of volunteering and community spirit.

“Every donated book, every pound spent, and every volunteer hour has contributed to this fantastic achievement.

"The funds raised go directly toward our conservation work, from restoring our historic buildings to protecting wildlife and habitats on the estate.

"‘We’re incredibly grateful to our volunteer team, particularly Clive Paterson who has dedicated much of the last three decades to the bookshop at Baddesley, often working between five and seven days a week, keeping books to one side for our regular visitors, as well as managing a team of passionate volunteers.

"We are so grateful for his dedication to the bookshop and thankful for all of the conservation projects he has helped us to achieve.”