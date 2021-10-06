Warwickshire occupational therapist launches UK activity directory supporting mental and physical health

Anna Witcherley has launched a directory of activities aimed at supporting people to maintain and boost their mental and physical health.

Anna Witcherley's Head Hacks lists a range of groups covering football, walking and running to photography, support and online activities people can get involved in from home.

The directory includes listings located nation-wide but for the launch the focus has been on Coventry and Warwickshire as this is where Anna has been based for the last three years.

She said: "Coronavirus has hugely impacted people’s mental health, and those with physical health issues are feeling more isolated than ever.

"While working as an occupational therapist I’ve seen the powerful impact that empowering people to do the things they love, connect with others and learn new skills can have on their health.

"Not only on their mood, but also their motivation, confidence, social skills, feeling part of a community and routine - the list goes on.

"Often, though, people just don’t know what’s out there and it can be confusing and time consuming to filter through everything online.

"This is where the idea of Head Hacks came from."