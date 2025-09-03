The Warwickshire stage will finish at Burton Dassett Hills Country Park, as it did in 2019. (Credit: SWPix.com)

Warwickshire County Council and the county’s police force have warned motorists about rolling road closures which will be taking place during the Warwickshire stage of the Lloyds Tour of Britain Men cycling race on Friday (September 5).

The race starts at Atherstone and finishes at Burton Dassett Hills Country Park.

The route will take in all five districts and boroughs of Warwickshire (North Warwickshire Borough, Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough, Rugby Borough, Warwick District and Stratford District) and feature six categorised king of the mountains climbs – the most on any stage of the 2025 tour.

A map showing the full 116.2 mile route, where residents find out where and what time the cyclists will be passing through, is available online – tinyurl.com/yzzbc7ba

These include: (Rugby area):

Withybrook 11.28am to 11.43am

Brinklow 11.37am to 11.52am

Church Lawford 11.45am to 12pm

Long Lawford 11.48am to 12.04pm

Bilton 11.56am to 12pm

Dunchurch 11.59am to 12.14pm

Kites Hardwick 12.06pm to 12.21pm

Hill 12.10pm to 12.25pm

Leamington Hastings 12.11pm to 12.26pm

Birdingbury 12.14pm to 12.29pm

Marton 12.17pm to 12.32pm.

And (Leamington Area):

Weston-under-Wetherley and Cubbington sections between 12.26pm and 12.48pm

Offchurch between 12.36pm and 12.56pm

Radford Semele between 12.41 and 1.09pm.

Wellesbourne between 1.02pm and 1.32pm

Kineton between 1.11pm and 1.43pm.

The race will finish at Burton Dassett Hills Country Park with the first riders reaching the finish line at around 2.45pm.

Warwickshire County Council has said: “Please check the rolling road closures due to be in place that day and be mindful of the timings of planned journeys, considering alternative routes where required.”

Check for the times of the road closures here: https://tinyurl.com/92nv56mh