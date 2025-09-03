Warwickshire Police and council warn of road closures for cycle race in and around Rugby and Leamington
The race starts at Atherstone and finishes at Burton Dassett Hills Country Park.
The route will take in all five districts and boroughs of Warwickshire (North Warwickshire Borough, Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough, Rugby Borough, Warwick District and Stratford District) and feature six categorised king of the mountains climbs – the most on any stage of the 2025 tour.
A map showing the full 116.2 mile route, where residents find out where and what time the cyclists will be passing through, is available online – tinyurl.com/yzzbc7ba
These include: (Rugby area):
- Withybrook 11.28am to 11.43am
- Brinklow 11.37am to 11.52am
- Church Lawford 11.45am to 12pm
- Long Lawford 11.48am to 12.04pm
- Bilton 11.56am to 12pm
- Dunchurch 11.59am to 12.14pm
- Kites Hardwick 12.06pm to 12.21pm
- Hill 12.10pm to 12.25pm
- Leamington Hastings 12.11pm to 12.26pm
- Birdingbury 12.14pm to 12.29pm
- Marton 12.17pm to 12.32pm.
And (Leamington Area):
- Weston-under-Wetherley and Cubbington sections between 12.26pm and 12.48pm
- Offchurch between 12.36pm and 12.56pm
- Radford Semele between 12.41 and 1.09pm.
- Wellesbourne between 1.02pm and 1.32pm
- Kineton between 1.11pm and 1.43pm.
The race will finish at Burton Dassett Hills Country Park with the first riders reaching the finish line at around 2.45pm.
Warwickshire County Council has said: “Please check the rolling road closures due to be in place that day and be mindful of the timings of planned journeys, considering alternative routes where required.”
Check for the times of the road closures here: https://tinyurl.com/92nv56mh